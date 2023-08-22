No plans to import wheat from Russia, says government

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra on Tuesday said there are no plans to import wheat from Russia under any diplomatic deal.

Talking to reporters, he said that are also no plans to restrict non-basmati par boiled rice exports.

Last month, Centre had imposed a ban on the export of widely consumed non-basmati white rice, following a ban on broken rice exports last year.

He also informed that government will buy 52.1 lakh tonnes of rice from farmers this year as against 49 lakh tonnes procured last year.

He said that fortified rice will also be given through National Food Security Act.

