No one is alone in India: PM Modi to divyang man whose daughter got treatment under PM-JAY

Rajkot, April 12 (IANS) A divyang (specially-abled) man from Rajkot, Vipul Pitroda, experienced a heartwarming moment when Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally responded to a letter he had written, expressing gratitude for the life-saving treatment his daughter received under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY).

When Vipul's young daughter was critically ill and diagnosed with a six-inch-long tumour in her abdomen, he was financially incapable of affording the necessary medical treatment.

As a father responsible not just for his daughter but also for his wife, parents, and another child, Vipul was under immense stress.

Affected by polio and living with a physical disability, he felt cornered -- until a friend informed him about the benefits of PM-JAY.

The Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme, a flagship initiative of the Narendra Modi-led central government, provides secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

It is designed to ensure that even the poorest families in India can access high-quality healthcare without facing financial distress.

Sharing his story in a video message, Vipul said, "I am differently abled due to polio, but I've never lost hope. I have the responsibility of my wife, two children, and my parents. Unfortunately, my daughter was diagnosed with a serious illness. Her abdomen began to swell, and doctors detected a six-inch-long tumour. I had no money for her treatment, but a friend told me about PM-JAY."

He said that PM-JAY relieved him of all his financial burdens, and his daughter received the "best care, lifting a huge weight off my shoulders."

"I thanked the nurses, staff, and doctors. However, I couldn't thank the Prime Minister. So I wrote him a letter, expressing gratitude for saving not only my daughter's life but also giving me a new lease on life," he said.

The Prime Minister replied personally, assuring him that "no one stands alone in India."

"When I wrote the letter, I never imagined I'd get a reply. Out of millions of people in this country who write to him, PM Modi responded to me," Vipul said emotionally.

"It feels great to know that he cares even for common people, ensuring their well-being. No matter the situation, when PM Modi is with us, the entire nation stands with us. I truly feel grateful and thank him for launching such a scheme, because of which my daughter's surgery was successful, and she got a new life," he said.

In his reply, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to supporting citizens and ensuring access to free, quality medical care through Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY.

The scheme continues to make a significant difference in the lives of countless families across India, giving them not only medical relief but also hope and dignity in times of crisis.

