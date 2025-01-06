No HMPV cases in Maharashtra, govt urges citizens to follow dos and don’ts

Mumbai, Jan 6 (IANS) The state health department on Monday said that no case of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been detected in Maharashtra. However, the health department issued an advisory asking the district administration to keep vigil while stepping up surveillance of patients with cold and cough.

The Health Department Director, Dr Nitin Ambadekar, said, "Human metapneumovirus (HMPV) causes respiratory infections. This virus was first detected in the Netherlands in 2001. It is a common respiratory virus that causes infections in the upper respiratory tract. It is a seasonal epidemic and occurs in winter and early summer, like the flu. So far, no case of HMPV has been found in the state.”

With the increased risk of HMPV, the Health Department has analyzed the respiratory infection statistics in the state. There was no increase in respiratory infections in the state in December 2024 compared to 2023. As a precautionary measure, the Health Department has said that citizens should take precautions to protect themselves from respiratory infections. In its advisory, the state health department has released dos and don’ts for the citizens.

The list of dos includes

Cover mouth and nose with a handkerchief or tissue paper when coughing or sneezing

Wash hands frequently with soap, water, or alcohol-based sanitiser

Stay away from public places if anyone has a fever, cough, or sneeze

Drink plenty of water and eat a nutritious diet

Maintain adequate ventilation in all areas to reduce infection.

The list of don't comprises

Avoid Handshake, tissue paper and handkerchief recycling, close contact with sick people, frequent touching of eyes, nose and mouth, spitting in public places, and medicines without doctor's advice.

“There is no reason to worry about the ongoing HMPV epidemic in China. Necessary precautions are being taken in this regard and there is no need to create an atmosphere of unnecessary fear. Against this backdrop, the health department officials have been asked to intensify the surveillance in their respective areas of work and submit regular survey reports of cold and cough patients,” said Dr Ambadekar.

The health department’s advisory comes in the wake of the detection of two HMPV cases by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Karnataka. According to the Health Ministry, both cases were identified through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens. The surveillance is part of ICMR’s ongoing efforts to monitor respiratory illnesses across the country.

