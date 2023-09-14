No ‘Conflict Profiteer’ will be spared: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, Sep 14 (IANS) J&K Lt governor Manoj Sinha said on Thursday that those who made profit out of conflict -- used to brainwash the children, and hand over stones and guns to them -- will not be spared.

Sinha was addressing a 2-day workshop on strengthening child protection system/mechanisms for representatives of PRIs/ULBs/Police/SIRD and other stakeholders at the convention centre in Srinagar on Thursday.

The Lt governor said some conflict profiteers would brainwash children and then hand over stones and guns to them.

“We are acting tough against these conflict managers and none of them will be spared now,” the Lt governor said.

He said that the administration is committed to hand over laptops to J&K’s children and shape their future.

“Post August 2019, all laws that were not applicable to J&K with regard to child protection were made applicable with the result Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) was re-framed, Rehabilitation policy for children was also made.

“Focus has to be on the institutional care where a child should get home like feeling. The administration will ensure that no child is seen begging or working on streets of J&K.

“UT administration has announced war against drugs and to make J&K drug free.

“But administration alone can’t do it. We need support of youth clubs, elders, civil society and all other stakeholders,” the Lt governor asserted.

