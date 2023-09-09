No civil traffic will be stopped on national highway during VVIPs movement, says ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 9 (IANS) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting with the officers of Police, security forces and other intelligence agencies in south Kashmir's Anantnag district to review the security of National Highway and SOPs being followed by security forces during convoy movement.

The ADGP advised all the participating officers to conduct a joint survey of NHW viz a viz Convoy movement in their Area of Responsibility (AOR) and recommend some changes where and if possible, to modify the SOPs in order to maintain a smooth flow of civilian traffic during Convoy movements without unnecessary hindrance.

"During the meeting, ADGP Kashmir advised the SSsP and CAPFs/Army Officers to identify the spots on National Highway where engineering intervention is required in raising heights of dividers, direct lateral entries and U-turn on National Highway.

“They were also advised to identify the spots where service lane is required and also send joint recommendation where underpass or over pass are required to maintain the smooth flow of traffic on National Highway," the statement said.

"ADGP Kashmir further directed the district heads to identify the spots where additional CCTVs can be installed."

The statement said that during the meeting, it was decided that no civil traffic will be stopped on National Highway during VVIPs /Senior Officers movement as an immediate measure and also to suggest additional measures for smooth flow of civilian traffic in phased manners.

