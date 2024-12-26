Nitish Kumar in Sitamarhi and Sheohar today on third day of Pragati Yatra

Patna, Dec 26 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's Pragati Yatra will continue on Thursday. He will be visiting the districts of Sitamarhi and Sheohar. During this tour, he will inspect several ongoing government projects, hold review meetings with officials, and engage with the local development efforts.

The Chief Minister will assess the progress of various projects under implementation in both districts.

Officials involved in the projects will provide updates and receive guidance to ensure smooth and timely execution. Nitish Kumar is expected to inaugurate completed projects or lay the foundation stones for new ones, as part of the government's commitment to regional development.

The tour will also include a stop at the Riga Sugar Mill. The state government has branded this Yatra with the tagline -- “Come, contribute to Bihar’s development and be part of this special journey”, emphasizing public participation and support for the progress of Bihar.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launched his Pragati Yatra on December 23 from West Champaran's Bagaha subdivision. The initiative aims to inspect ongoing government projects and engage with developmental activities across the state.

On Day 1 of his Pragati Yatra in West Champaran (Bagaha), he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 700 crore. One of the key initiatives included the electrification of 25 villages within the Valmikinagar Tiger Reserve (VTR) area, introducing underground cabling for the first time in the state.

This groundbreaking step is expected to modernize the region's power infrastructure. On Day 2 in East Champaran, projects worth Rs 201 crore were either inaugurated or started. The focus remained on infrastructure, electrification, and rural development projects aimed at improving the quality of life in the region.

On the third day of his Yatra, Nitish Kumar is in Sitamarhi and Sheohar, where he is expected to further this momentum by inspecting projects, holding review meetings, and laying the foundation stones for new initiatives.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.