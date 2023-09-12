Nitish Kumar has capability to lead the country, says Lalan Singh

Patna, Sep 12 (IANS) JD-U President Lalan Singh has hinted that his party’s supreme leader has the capability and capacity to lead the country.



Sharing his own video speech of a rally in Harnaut block Nalanda on social media, he said that there is not a single allegation against Nitish Kumar despite having served in the capacity of various union ministers and being Bihar chief minister for around 30 years from time-to-time.

He said that Nitish Kumar has served as MP for five terms and also served as union railway minister, agriculture minister and road transport minister.

“Despite such a political background, Nitish Kumar is clean. Even as Chief Minister he is only serving the people. He believes that he has to work for the common people until his last breath,” Singh said.

Earlier, a group of JD-U leaders shouted slogans in favour of Nitish Kumar. JD-U leaders claim that Nitish Kumar is the ideal candidate for the prime minister post of the country.

