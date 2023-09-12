Negotiations with Congress & CPI (ML) may turn tough for Nitish, Lalu in Bihar

Patna, Sep 12 (IANS) While the meeting of the INDIA alliance's coordination committee is underway in New Delhi to discuss the seat-sharing alliance, Congress and CPI (ML) have compunded the problems of JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.

Both the Congress and CPI (ML) have asked for nine and six Lok Sabha seats, respectively, in Bihar.

The CPI (ML) Politburo meeting was held in Patna on Monday and Tuesday where party's National General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya hinted about contesting six seats in Bihar.

He claimed that the CPI (ML) has good support in Arrah, Karakat, Patliputra, Siwan, Buxar and Jehanabad.

On the other hand, State Congress President Akhilesh Prasad Singh earlier claimed that his party would contest on either nine to 10 Lok Sabha seats.

The Congress had contested nine seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and won only one seat in Kishanganj.

Now, Singh claimed that his party would contest on the seats which were alloted to it during 2019 general elections.

In case, Congress and CPI (ML) would contest nine and six seats, respectively, then only 25 seats were left for JD-U and RJD.

Hence, it would be a tough time ahead for Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad to negotiate with these two alliance partners in coming days.

Both the leaders are assuming that the Lok Sabha election will take place earlier than the scheduled time.

