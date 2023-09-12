Minor fire at Deep Chand hospital in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) A minor fire was reported at Deep Chand hospital in northwest Delhi on Tuesday, a fire department official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Sharing the details, a senior Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said that the call regarding the blaze was received at 10.20 am following which four to five fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“The fire was brought under control by 10.35 a.m. and no one was injured,” said the official, adding that the fire was in a fridge compressor on the first floor of the hospital building.

