Centre approves six months extension for HAL Director (F) as CMD

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS) The Centre has extended the tenure of C.B. Ananthakrishnan, Director (Finance) holding additional charge as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd of the company for a period of six months with effect from August 1, 2023.



Ananthakrishnan will continue as CMD of Hindustan Aeronautics for six more months or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders from the government, whichever is earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing.

According to the company, the Ministry of Defence has conveyed the extension approval of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

