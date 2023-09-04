Nitish Kumar first framed Lalu Ji, now blackmailing him: BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary

Patna, Sep 4 (IANS) BJP Bihar president Samrat Chaudhary on Monday accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of framing and blackmailing RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

“Although Nitish Kumar claims to have neither framed nor saved anyone, I want to say that he not only framed people but blackmailed them as well,” Chaudhary asserted.

“The JD(U) leaders were involved in lodging a complaint in the IRCTC land-for-job scam and Nitish Kumar withdrew the cases as a part of a strategy to enter into an alliance with the RJD. Now, Kumar is arm-twisting Lalu to make him the prime ministerial candidate promising him to get all the cases registered against Lalu Ji and his family members closed,” Chaudhary alleged.

“No one is framing Lalu Ji. It is the JD(U) leaders who are framing him and now blackmailing him. Nitish Kumar is quite capable of framing and saving anyone,” he added.

