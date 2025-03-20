Nitesh Rane attacks Aditya Thackeray amid new allegations in Disha Salian death case

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) The controversy surrounding the mysterious death of actress Disha Salian, who was also the manager of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has resurfaced. The case, which has been the subject of intense scrutiny, has now taken a new turn after a petition was filed in court by Disha's father, accusing sexual assault and murder.

The petition, which is set to be heard in court on Thursday, has raised serious questions regarding the involvement of Aditya Thackeray, the son of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray. This issue is expected to be brought up in the state Assembly as well, adding to the growing pressure on former Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane has been vocal about the case from the beginning. Launching a blistering attack on Aditya Thackeray, Rane stated, "I have been saying from day one that this was a murder and it should be investigated. The role of Aditya Thackeray should be investigated. From the very beginning, I have been demanding an inquiry into the names that are now being raised by his father in the petition. Now, his father has filed a petition in court, demanding a fresh investigation, and he has explicitly mentioned how the police had tried to protect the son of the then CM, Aditya Thackeray."

Rane added, "Now we will know what it means to go under investigation. Those who were protecting him will have to open their mouths. Disha's father has filed a petition accusing Aditya Thackeray of gang rape and murder, demanding a new probe." Rane said that I have been saying from day one that this is murder and should be investigated. Aditya Thackeray's role must be examined, he said.

As the investigation continues, the pressure on Aditya Thackeray is set to intensify, with new revelations coming to light and further political implications for the Shiv Sena leader. The case remains one of the most controversial and widely discussed incidents in Maharashtra's recent history.

Meanwhile, in a significant development in the Disha Salian case, her father Satish Salian, has filed a petition in the Bombay High Court seeking legal action against several prominent individuals, including former Maharashtra Minister and Shiv Sena UBT MLA Aditya Thackeray, former Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar, and others.

Satish Salian has requested the court to file charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. The sections mentioned include 376(D) (gang rape), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant), 166 (public servant disobeying law), 107 (abetment), 109 (abetment of an offence), 120(B) (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention).

Furthermore, Satish Salian has requested that the investigation of the case be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an independent and thorough inquiry.

In response to the legal action, increased police security has been deployed outside Satish Salian's residence. The police presence aims to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure safety, following the filing of the petition in the court. A significant police force has been stationed around the building to maintain law and order.

Additionally, Satish Salian has appealed to the police and media not to disturb him during this critical time. He expressed his inability to speak with the media, requesting that his privacy be respected as he is not in a state to provide any comments or engage in public discussions.

