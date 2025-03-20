Karnataka: Two arrested for writing pro-Pak graffiti on Toyota factory walls

Ramanagar (Karnataka), March 20 (IANS) Karnataka Police arrested two individuals on Wednesday in connection with the case of pro-Pakistan graffiti found on the bathroom walls of the Toyota factory near Bidadi town, close to Bengaluru, in Ramanagar district.

The accused have been identified as 24-year-old Haimad Hussain and 20-year-old Sadiq, both contract workers at the Toyota Boshoku Automotive India Company factory. They hail from the northern Karnataka region.

The graffiti, written in Kannada using green paint, contained pro-Pakistan slogans such as ‘Victory to Pakistan’ and derogatory remarks against the people of Karnataka.

The factory employs over 2,000 staff working in three shifts, with more than 600 employees present per shift. The incident came to light on March 16 during the first shift. The company put up a notice warning workers about the act.

However, when the matter became public, thousands of staff members and Kannada activists gathered in front of the factory, demanding strict action. They alleged that a similar incident had been hushed up the previous year. The activists insisted that the culprits be dismissed and deported.

In response, the company issued a circular stating that such actions would be considered an act of sedition under the law. It emphasised that the graffiti could create divisions among employees and lead to indiscipline. The company assured that legal action would be taken against those responsible.

Following a complaint from the company’s HR department, Bidadi Police registered an FIR and launched an investigation. Using technical evidence, including handwriting analysis, CCTV footage, and the interrogation of hundreds of employees, the police arrested the two suspects.

Haimad Hussain and Sadiq have been booked under Section 67 of the IT Act and Sections 193 and 356 of the BNS Act. Further investigation is underway.

The matter was also raised in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday, where Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka expressed concerns over the incident.

“Slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ were written in four different locations on the walls of the Toyota factory. The company has filed a police complaint. Where have we reached?” Ashoka questioned.

“Earlier, ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised inside the Vidhana Soudha. Now, such an incident has occurred in a reputed company like Toyota, which employs 10,000 people. The government has taken no action and is trying to cover it up. People are asking whether this government has any shame left,” he remarked.

“The miscreants involved in such crimes should be shot. That is the only way to control them,” he demanded.

“I do not generalise, but a few individuals have brought shame to the entire community. No action has been taken yet. Toyota is an international company with CCTV cameras installed everywhere. Despite this, the government has failed to act. Whose interests is this government protecting?” Ashoka asked.

