Nine K’taka students to compete in World Skills Competition 2024 in France

Bengaluru, Aug 28 (IANS) Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) has selected nine students to represent India at the 47th World Skills Competition in Lyon, France.

These talented individuals met with Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister for Medical Education and Skill Development, before embarking on their journey to France on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Minister Sharan Prakash Patil extended his best wishes to the students, encouraging them to seize this opportunity and bring glory to both the state and the nation by demonstrating their skills and winning medals.

The selected students are currently pursuing ITI, Diploma, and Engineering courses in various regions across Karnataka.

“Nine students have been selected as part of the Indian team. These students will compete in World Skills Lyon 2024 from September 10-15. KSDC supports students in participating in this prestigious global skills competition,” Minister Patil.

The World Skills Competition, often referred to as the Olympics of vocational skills, is the world’s largest event dedicated to vocational education and skill excellence.

Held from September 10th to 15th, 2024, in Lyon, France, the competition will see more than 1,000 young participants under the age of 22 compete in over 61 skill categories.

The KSDC, under the guidance of the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship, and Livelihood (SDEL) Department, has been instrumental in providing opportunities for Karnataka’s skilled youth to showcase their abilities on national and international platforms.

The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) organises the India Skills Competition to identify and train candidates who will represent India at the World Skills Competition.

Karnataka secured the second position at the national level during the India Skills competition held in New Delhi from May 15th to 19th, 2024.

KSDC Chairperson Kantha Naik, Karnataka Skill Development Authority chairperson V Ramana Reddy, KSDC managing director M Kanagavalli, GTTC managing director YK Dinesh Kumar, NSDC advisor Venugopal were present during the occasion.

