Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Don’t believe in bursting crackers, prefer painting diyas 

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia believes in a cracker-free Diwali and said instead of bursting them she prefers painting diyas.

“No, I don’t believe in bursting crackers. It’s something I stopped doing back in school itself. I prefer painting Diyas and making it as environmentally friendly as possible,” Nimrit told IANS. The actress, who was seen in the stunt-based reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi 14” hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, this time will be celebrating the festival of lights with her family in New Delhi.

“Planning on being home in Delhi with my parents and my dog. We are going to make sure we don’t burst crackers, make some rangolis and head out to the Gurudwara to seek blessings,” said the actress. Nimrit said that she cannot afford to go off track with her diet as she has shoots lined up. “I actually have a shoot lined up so I don’t think I can afford to completely let go off track with my diet. But who am I kidding, I love motichoor ladoo and gulab Jamun. I know I will end up succumbing to the temptation but I will train harder to get rid of the guilt,” said Nimrit.

She added: “Little cheats are good. I love Gujiyas. Like absolutely love. So I always look forward to Holi. I never go overboard during festivals but I make sure to relish every festival's authentic sweets.” On the acting front, the actress now is all set to make her Punjabi film debut opposite sensation Guru Randhawa with “Shaunki Sardar”

Speaking about her debut, Nimrit last month said: “It’s an absolute honour to make my debut in a Punjabi film, especially alongside Guru Randhawa, who is such an icon in the industry. She had added that the film celebrates the culture and spirit of Punjab. “‘Shaunki Sardar’ is a beautiful story that celebrates the rich culture and spirit of Punjab, and I couldn’t have asked for a better project to begin this journey. I’m incredibly excited for my fans to see me in this new avatar!”

The film, produced under Guru Randhawa’s own banner 751 Films and directed by Dheeraj Kedar Nath, promises to be a heartwarming and entertaining treat for the fans.

