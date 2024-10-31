Telangana government adopted Indiramma as role model: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad, Oct 31 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy paid rich tributes on Thursday to late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and said the state government adopted Indiramma rule as a role model.

He extolled the former Prime Minister, who had declared that every drop of her blood would invigorate the nation.

The Chief Minister remembered the yeoman services rendered by Indira Gandhi to the country.

Indira Gandhi made tough decisions for integrity, unity and moved forward to strengthen the country despite knowing that her life was in danger, the Chief Minister said in his message.

The former Prime Minister strove hard for the development of the country and also the upliftment of the poorer sections by taking the revolutionary decisions of the abolition of the princely states, nationalisation of the banks, and 20-point programme.

Revanth Reddy said that the people's government in Telangana adopted the Indiramma rule as a role model. With the inspiration of the powerful leader, the government launched the Indiramma housing scheme with an aim to the upliftment of the poor, the Chief Minister said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also paid tributes to Indira Gandhi. He recalled the famous words of the late leader that if she died in the service of the country, she would be proud of it.

He said that Indira Gandhi had proudly declared that she wanted to contribute every drop of her blood to the development and progress of this country. He said Indira Gandhi demonstrated the power of women.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy also paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

Revanth Reddy hailed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as a prominent leader who accomplished a complete sovereign Independent India through the merger of all princely states.

"Hundreds of Provinces are merged with India due to the initiatives and efforts put by the independent India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home minister Sardar Patel," the Chief Minister said, calling upon all to strive hard to fulfil the aspirations of Sardar Patel.

