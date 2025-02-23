Nikita Dutta sheds light on food temptations she has given up on

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Nikita Dutta, who is known for ‘Gold’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’, and others, has shared the food temptations she has given up on. The actress shared that she completely avoid packaged foods.

The actress is a strong advocate for fitness. She is an avid runner, has been participating in marathons for the past 10 years, with an impressive six-year streak at the Bombay Marathon.

Her passion for fitness is contagious, and she often shares her workout routines and healthy habits with her followers on social media. At a recent event, the actress spoke about her unwavering commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

Talking about her diet, she said, “I've actually been following this for the last 13 years of my life since I adopted a healthier lifestyle, and I swear by it. I'm very proud to say that I have not touched instant noodles in the last 13 years, no Maggi, no Ramen, none of that. I have not touched any biscuits, you know, the classic ones you get in a packet”.

She further mentioned, “I’ve also avoided farsan, and my entire theory is that no matter how healthy they claim to be, they will have preservatives. Anything that comes in a packet for six months, a year, or two years is not part of my diet”.

In an era where quick fixes and fad diets are rampant, her approach to health is a refreshing change. By prioritizing whole foods and regular exercise, she proves that a healthy lifestyle is achievable with the right mindset.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Gharat Ganpati, which marked her debut in Marathi cinema. The film was critically acclaimed, and her performance received widespread appreciation. She will now soon be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat in ‘Jewel Thief’ and ‘The Walking of a Nation’, directed by Ram Madhvani.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.