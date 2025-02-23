New Delhi Marathon: Uttarakhand's Man Singh and Bhagirathi Bisht win respective titles

New Delhi, Feb 23 (IANS) Uttarakhand’s Man Singh scorched the final stretch to win the prestigious New Delhi Marathon 2025, here on a cool Sunday morning.

The 35-year-old elite runner, the 2024 Asian Marathon Championship winner, clocked an impressive 2:15:24 to outwit a star-studded field. Pardeep Chaudhary (2:15:29) and Akshay Saini (2:15:34) were right on his heels, clinching the first and second runner-up places.

Padmashri Pullela Gopi Chand, India’s celebrated badminton coach, and former India captain Ajinkya Rahane flagged off the races which attracted over 25,000 runners and fitness enthusiasts from different parts of the country.

"I congratulate the organisers, the sponsors and or course each and every athlete for making the New Delhi Marathon a success,’" said Gopi Chand while interacting with the media.

Race director Nagaraj Adiga charted the route, taking it past Delhi’s iconic landmarks, including India Gate, Lodhi Gardens and Kartavya Path.

Uttarakhand’s Bhagirathi Bisht claimed the top honours among elite women, grabbing the winner’s trophy in the full marathon with a timing of 02:48:59. Thakor Bharatjee (02:49:16) and Ashwini Jadhav (02:50:48) took the other two places on the podium.

In an inspiring move, the marathon featured an inclusive run, with over 33 children from underprivileged backgrounds participated alongside the elite athletes. A team of visually impaired runners also took part in the 10K assisted by volunteers from Guide Runners India. This initiative highlighted the event's commitment to community inclusion and social responsibility.

Full result:

Full Marathon (elite)

Men: 1. Man Singh (2:15:24); 2. Pardeep Chaudhary (2:15:29); 3. Akshay Saini (2:15:34)

Women: 1. Bhagirathi Bisht (02:48:59); 2. Thakor Bharatjee (02:49:16); 3. Ashwini Jadhav (02:50:48)

Half-marathon

Men: 1. Harmanjot Singh (01:04:36; 2. Shubham Baliyan (01:05:32); 3. Abhishek (01:06:12)

Women: 1. Tseganeshg Mekonnen (01:23:55); 2. Stanzin Dolkar (01:25:31);. 3. Stanzin Chondol (01:25:47)

10K

Men: 1. Parvej (00:30:25); 2. Sonu Kushwah (00:31:24); 3. Harendra Kumar (00:31:43)

Women: 1. Anjali Devi (00:36:46); 2. Sudha Singh (00:40:02); 3. Vidyashree Mahadevan (00:42:09)

