Nidhhi Agerwal tells fans: Show us the hook step in ‘Kollagottinadhiro’

Chennai, Mar 17 (IANS) Nidhhi Agerwal, who plays the female lead in directors Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi’s much-awaited period action film ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, featuring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead, has now thrown a reel challenge to her fans and followers on social media, asking them to put out videos showing them perform the popular hook step in the folk song ‘Kollagottinadhiro’ from the film.

Taking to her timeline on X, Nidhhi Agerwal posted a video clip of her performing the step and wrote, Absolutely loved performing the #Kollagottinadhiro hook step in ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’. Now, it’s your turn, take on the reel challenge and show us your dance moves! #HHVM second single. A @mmkeeravaani Musical. Grand Release Worldwide on May 9th! #HHVMOnMay9th”

The folk number, which has a foot-tapping beat features Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Nidhhi Agerwal. The track has been composed by Oscar winner MM Keeravaani and rendered by Mangli, Rahul Sipligunj, Ramya Behara and Yamini Ghantasala.

A historical adventure with soul-stirring music, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’, produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the banner of Mega Surya Production, will be an epic tale of adventure during the Mughal empire under Aurangzeb.

The film portrays India’s complex socio-economic landscape during the period when foreign powers like the Dutch and Portuguese exploited the country's riches.

Only recently, the makers announced that the film would hit screens on May 9 this year.

Taking to his X timeline on Friday, director Jyoth Krishna said, “The battle is set, and the fight for justice and dharma will be unstoppable!

#HariHaraVeeraMallu charges into battle at breakneck speed, and nothing will alter the hunt this time.A saga of valor is all set to ignite the screens on May 9th, 2025. A power packed entertainer is loading from @PawanKalyan Garu, Brace for the storm!”

Apart from Pawan Kalyan and Niddhi Agerwal, ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ will also feature Bobby Deol and Nassar. They will be supported by Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, Sunil, and many others. The film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S., and production design by Thota Tharani.

