NIA raids multiple locations in TN for suspected LTTE links

Chennai, April 10 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted raids in several areas of Tamil Nadu for suspected LTTE links and seized documents and gold bars from some places.

Sources in the premier investigation agency told IANS that the raids were carried out following tip-offs from the Central intelligence bureau regarding the LTTE trying to regroup in the state.

Former LTTE cadres and sympathizers have been trying to regroup themselves in several parts of Tamil Nadu in a bid to revamp the organisation. The former sympathizers and some cadres, who are in the Tamil refugee camps of the state, were trying to arrange funds by using smuggling networks.

The LTTE cadres linking themselves with the dreaded Haji Ali Network of Pakistan was reported a few days ago by the IANS. A former senior intelligence operative of the LTTE, Sabesan alias Satkunam was arrested in October 2021 following the seizure of a huge cache of drugs, AK 47 assault rifles and ammunition from the Vizhinjam coast in Kerala in August 2021.

A woman LTTE operative, who is a Canadian citizen, was also arrested while trying to withdraw funds lying in a dormant bank account in the Indian Overseas Bank(IOB) in Mumbai. The woman, according to the intelligence department, was part of a major network of former LTTE sympathisers positioned in various parts of the globe and were trying to use fake ID cards to withdraw money from these dormant accounts for funding the defunct LTTE.

