NIA raids JD(U) leader's residence in Bihar's Gaya

Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency conducted a raid on the house of JD(U) leader Manorama Devi in Bihar's Gaya on Thursday.

A dozen security men surrounded Manorama Devi's residence, and officials were questioning the leader and her family members inside the house.

The NIA received some intelligence inputs about her activities, which prompted the raid, said sources. However, no specific details about the nature of the connection between Manorama Devi and the investigation have been disclosed publicly.

NIA officials were assisted by district police in Gaya. They have deployed a large police force and restricted access to her residence.

The NIA often works on high-profile cases, typically involving national security, terrorism, or criminal networks. The fact that more security forces were requested suggests that the nature of the investigation could involve serious charges or individuals linked to such cases.

Sources have said that NIA was conducting the raid following information about Manorma Devi and her son having alleged links with some Maoist operatives. However, the exact purpose or details of the investigation remained unclear.

This sort of situation is common when law enforcement agencies like the NIA conduct sensitive investigations. Often, they operate on classified or confidential information, which they may not reveal until after the investigation is complete, said the sources. The details will emerge once the agency completes the raid and releases an official statement.

Manorama Devi’s husband Bindi Yadav was arrested several years ago for allegedly supplying arms to the Maoist operatives. A large number of cartridges were recovered at that time. Bindi Yadav died last year due to Corona.

Besides Gaya, the other teams of NIA conducted simultaneous raids in Bihar’s Aurangabad and Jehanabad districts as well.

The premier investigating agency is looking at the financial links of some of the individuals with Maoist operatives.

