NIA files chargesheet against key ISIS operative in Tamil Nadu radicalisation case

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against A. Alfasith, a key accused in the ISIS Tamil Nadu radicalisation and conspiracy case, for allegedly promoting extremist ideology and attempting to recruit vulnerable youth into the terror outfit's fold.

The chargesheet was filed before the NIA Special Court in Poonamallee, Tamil Nadu, on July 25.

Alfasith, a resident of Mayiladuthurai, faces charges under Sections 153A and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 13 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to the NIA, Alfasith was deeply embedded within a network of radicalised Islamists, including notorious ISIS sympathisers Mohammed Ashik and Sathik Batcha, both previously named in several terror-related investigations in Tamil Nadu.

NIA, during investigation, found sufficient evidence establishing that Alfasith and his associates circulated incriminating ISIS-related videos, documents and images through social media platforms, targeting hundreds of young Muslim boys.

“They had created several WhatsApp and Telegram groups, such as "Islamic State" and "Black Flag Soldiers," to promote unlawful activities threatening the unity, security, and communal harmony of the country,” said NIA in a press statement.

One of the Telegram channels followed by Alfasith, 'nashida33' (also known as “Al Wala Val Baro”), was used to download ISIS propaganda materials aimed at furthering the terror group’s global agenda.

The NIA noted that Alfasith played a central role in targeting hundreds of youths, attempting to radicalise them by glorifying the so-called Islamic State’s activities and ideology.

“Their agenda was to spread ISIS ideology and radicalise the vulnerable youth,” the NIA said.

This chargesheet marks a significant step in the ongoing investigation into case RC-03/2024/NIA/CHE.

The NIA is continuing its probe to unravel the wider network and deeper conspiracy behind the radicalisation drive in Tamil Nadu.

It is pertinent to note here that in the past few months, NIA has tightened its grip over the covert groups and individuals operating in Tamil Nadu who are a part of a larger terror conspiracy and are affiliated with ISIS.

Similarly, several such people have already been arrested by the NIA.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.