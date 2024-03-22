NIA charge sheets 3 in Delhi-Padgha ISIS terror module case

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) charge-sheeted three persons on Thursday engaged in conspiracy, involving recruitment, fabrication of explosives and IEDs, and fund-raising for a global terror organisation through its Borivali-Padgha module, an NIA official said.

The accused have been identified as Mohammad Rizwan Ashraf, Mohammed Arshad Warsi and Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam, and were actively involved in promoting anti-India agenda of the proscribed terror outfit, the NIA official added.

According to the NIA officials, during its investigations into the Borivali-Padgha ISIS terror module case, the agency had seized incriminating material related to manufacturing of explosives and fabrication of IEDs, along with propaganda magazines like 'Voice of Hind', 'Rumiyah', 'Khilafat', 'Dabiq' published by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Investigations had revealed that they had been sharing digital files related to fabrication of IEDs with their contacts.

"They were also found to be actively raising funds for their terror plans and designs for furtherance of the ISIS activities and promotion of its extremist and violent ideology," said a senior NIA official.

The NIA investigations had further revealed that the accused had carried out acts preparatory to unleashing terrorist attacks, including recruitment of vulnerable youth into the organisation.

"Ashraf had taken 'bayath' (pledge of allegiance) from another arrested accused Saquib Nachan a.k.a Amir-e-Hind. Ashraf had, in turn, given bayath to the other accused, as part of a bigger conspiracy to spread terror among the people. The accused had all conspired to endanger the safety and security of India, its secular ethos and culture, and the democratic systems of governance," the official added.

The charge sheet, filed on Thursday before the NIA Special Court, Patiala House, has exposed international linkages and involvement of foreign-based handlers of ISIS.

"Charges against the accused have been framed under various sections of IPC, UA(P) Act, Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act," said the official.

The case was registered by the NIA on November 6, 2023, against Shahnawaz Alam and others in connection with a conspiracy to carry out terrorist activities on the directions of their ISIS handlers.

NIA has been investigating the various ISIS modules active in the country with the intent to dismantle the nefarious terror networks.

