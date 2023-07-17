NIA attaches house of key accused in Maharashtra D Company case

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that it has attached the residential property of one of the key accused in Thane district of Maharashtra in 2022 D-company case.

The accused, Arif Abubakar Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijaan, was earlier arrested in the case registered by the NIA on February 3, 2022.

“Arif’s house in the Gaurav Green Row House Co-Operative Housing Society Ltd., Cluster-II, Mangal Nagar, Mira Road East, Thane, has now been attached as ‘proceeds of terrorism’ under section 25 (1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act,” said the official.

The NIA has already filed a chargesheet against three arrested accused Arif Abubakar Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijan, Shabbir Abubakar Shaikh and Mohammad Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit and two wanted Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and Shakeel Babu Mohiddin Shaikh alias Chota Shakeel under the relevant sections of the UAPA and IPC in the case.

Further investigation is going on in the case.

