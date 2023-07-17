8 injured after being hit by DJB vehicle in Delhi, driver held

New Delhi, July 17 (IANS) Eight people, including four children, were injured on Monday after a desilting vehicle of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) lost balance and hit them in the Majnu Ka Tila area in north Delhi, the police said.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at the Civil Lines police station regarding an accident near the gurdwara in Majnu Ka Tila, following which a team was dispatched to the spot.

“The police found that eight persons, including four children, residing in the Pakistani Hindu Camp, had gone to collect food from the Magazine Road School (flood relief centre). At 1:45 p.m., they were returning to their camp and were crossing the road in front of the school when the DJB vehicle hit them,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Sagar Singh Kalsi.

The police personnel on patrol duty near the school chased the offending vehicle and caught the driver, who has been identified as Rohit Kumar (23), a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar was also beaten up by the agitated public who had gathered near the place of the accident.

“The injured have been shifted to the hospital. A case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. The driver was also injured and has been sent to the hospital for treatment,” the DCP said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.