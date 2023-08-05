NIA arrests key conspirator in Birbhum explosive case

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested Islam Chowdhury, a key conspirator and facilitator in the supply of the explosives in connection with the West Bengal electric detonators and explosives seizures case.

The fresh arrest took the total arrests to eight in the case.

A NIA spokesperson said that Chowdhury was arrested from his Baralipara house in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

The anti-terror probe agency also seized Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, bank transaction documents, paper slips with mobile numbers, SIM cards, three mobile phones and various incriminating documents.

The official said that his arrest came after thorough interrogation of two other accused was done by the agency.

The official said that during their questioning, Merajuddin Ali Khan aka Meraj Khan and Mir Mohammad Nuruzzaman aka Romeo led to today’s arrest.

The NIA had arrested Meraj and Prince on June 28 this year.

The official said that during the probe it was found that Chowdhury was a key conspirator and facilitator in the supply of the explosives in the case registered by NIA in September last year after the seizure of cache of electric detonators, Nonels (non-electric detonators) and explosives.

The official said that initially, around 81,000 electric detonators were seized from a vehicle in the Mohammad Bazar Police Station area in Birbhum by a team of STF, West Bengal and the vehicle’s driver, Ashish Keora, was arrested.

“Subsequent searches led to the seizure of another 2,525 electric detonators, 27,000 kg ammonium nitrate, 1,625 kgs of gelatin sticks, one Pistol with magazine and 4 live rounds of ammunition, 16.25 kgs of gelatin sticks (total of 130 in number) and one bag containing 50 kg of ammonium nitrate from illegal godowns,” the official said.

The NIA then arrested some more people in the course of these searches.

