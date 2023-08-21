NIA arrests fourth accused in ISIS Jabalpur module conspiracy case

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday said that it has arrested the fourth accused in ISIS Jabalpur module case.

A senior NIA official said that the accused was identified as Kasif Khan, a resident of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh.

The official said that he had been inspired and motivated by the ideology of the banned terrorist organisation ISIS. He had been working closely with his three associates, Syed Mamoor Ali, Mohammad Adil Khan and Mohammad Shahid, who were arrested by the NIA earlier, in May this year.

"Kasif, along with the others, was involved in organising Dawah programs to brainwash and radicalise gullible Muslim youth to work for the ISIS, a transnational militant Islamist group, which has been involved in carrying out major terror attacks across the world," said the NIA.

The NIA had registered the ISIS Jabalpur module case on May 24, after it learnt that the accused persons were actively disseminating ISIS propaganda through the social media and on-ground Dawah activities. The accused had conspired to carry out violent terror attacks in India on behalf of the ISIS with the ultimate aim of establishing an Islamic State.

The NIA investigations had revealed that the module had been conducting meetings to plan terror attacks. They had also been engaged in motivating and recruiting youth, procuring deadly weapons, collecting funds and disseminating ISIS propaganda material.

The conspiracy was being planned and ISIS propaganda was being spread by the accused through various social media platforms, the investigations have further revealed.

"ISIS has been trying to spread its wings across India by establishing localised terror modules. The NIA has been carrying out extensive investigations to dismantle the terror modules and thwart ISIS’s nefarious designs," added the official.

