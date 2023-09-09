Neymar 'grateful' after breaking Pele's Brazil scoring record

Belem, Brazil, Sep 9 (IANS) Neymar expressed gratitude and humility after surpassing Pele as Brazil's all-time leading scorer.

Neymar struck twice as the five-time world champions romped to a 5-1 win over Bolivia in their opening World Cup qualifier in the northern Brazilian city of Belem, reports Xinhua.

"I'm very happy, lost for words," news outlet Globo Esporte quoted the 31-year-old as saying.

"I never imagined reaching this record and right now I want to say that passing Pele does not mean that I am better than him, or any player in the national team."

The Al Hilal forward now has 79 goals in 124 appearances since his international debut in 2010. Pele, regarded by many as the greatest player in history, scored 77 times in 92 official matches for his country.

"I always wanted to write my name in the history of Brazilian football and the Brazilian team," Neymar said. "Today I did that. To my family and all my friends who are here, I am very grateful."

Brazil's next qualifier for the 2026 World Cup - to be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico - will be against Peru in Lima on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.