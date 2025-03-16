New Zealand minister applauds India's sports focus under PM Modi's leadership

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) New Zealand Minister of Police Mark Mitchell, who is part of the visiting delegation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, said on Sunday that PM Narendra Modi has laid a strong focus on sports and recreation, recognising its importance for India.

Speaking to IANS, Mark Mitchell said, “PM Modi has emphasised a strong focus on sports and recreation, recognising its importance for India. The same applies to us -- we understand how vital sports are for our country and aim to strengthen this relationship further. As the Minister for Sport and Recreation, I will be holding meetings on this subject. There is much we can learn from each other, and we are committed to deepening these ties. Sports diplomacy is a powerful tool, especially in today’s rapidly changing and uncertain world."

"I believe there are many areas where we can cooperate, work together, and learn from each other. Both our countries rely heavily on agriculture and primary industries, offering numerous opportunities for collaboration," he added.

Earlier in the day, India and New Zealand announced the launch of negotiations for a comprehensive and mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

The announcement came as New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon received a warm welcome after he arrived in Delhi for his first official visit to the country.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the significant step was marked by a meeting between Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and Todd McClay, New Zealand's Minister for Trade and Investment, laying the foundation for a momentous partnership towards strengthening the economic and trade ties between the two countries.

Both the nations "share a longstanding partnership founded on shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and economic complementarities," said the ministry.

Both countries have continuously worked towards building their bilateral relationship encompassing trade and investment.

The India-New Zealand FTA negotiations aim to achieve balanced outcomes that enhance supply chain integration and improve market access. This milestone reflects a shared vision for a stronger economic partnership, fostering resilience and prosperity.

Luxon, who will be in India until March 20, is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior officials, business leaders, media representatives, and members of the Indian diaspora in New Zealand.

