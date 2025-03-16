Ayushmann Khurrana on becoming the 'Fit India' icon: It's a great responsibility

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the three-day 'Fit India Carnival' on March 16. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been made the 'Fit India Icon' by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann shared, "I do socially relevant films but in real life also, I want to set an example, whether it is the UNICEF national ambassador or recently the Fit India icon. I think it's a great honor and a great responsibility. "

He was asked, "Given today's busy lifestyle, how do you think one should work towards fitness?"

To this, the 'Andhadhun' actor said, "Hustle is very important, of course- we are not into 9 to 5 jobs as we tend to keep on working even after that - but if you do not have a fit body you will not be able to enjoy your success- there is no point of that success. So, I feel it's very important to live a very balanced life, have at least 7 to 8 hours of sleep, have a balanced diet, listen to your body- I think that's about it."

Ayushmann also answered the question, "What would you say to people who think fitness is just for the rich?"

He shared, "It is nothing like that - fitness is not just for people with money. Someone who stays fit does not even need a gym. He can do outdoor body weight- one just needs to have a passion and consistency towards fitness - follow a routine and stay disciplined- you don't need a gym to be fit."

Ayushmann was also questioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative towards anti-obesity.

Reacting to this, he stated, "The most important thing is the leaders of our country, whether sportsmen or actors - they should give the right message, they should be leading by example. At the same time, we should be a little more aware as far as the diet and workouts are concerned- you have to be safe while working out and under great guidance and there should also be more awareness regarding nutrition."

