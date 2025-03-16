Need to prioritise dialogue over discord: PM Modi on India-China standoff

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Describing the 21st century as the "Century of Asia," Prime Minister Narendra Modi has laid his emphasis on the pivotal role the continent will play in shaping global progress.

PM Modi said the 21st century is the century of Asia and good relations between India and China are not just beneficial but also important for global stability and prosperity.

Speaking on the relationship between India and China, he acknowledged the deep cultural ties that bind the two nations, likening their differences to those within a family -- inevitable but manageable.

In a conversation with US-based podcaster Lex Fridman, PM Modi also laid his stress on efforts that are being made to ensure these differences do not escalate into conflicts, with dialogue holding the key to their diplomatic approach.

He also noted that border conditions have stabilised, reflecting a positive step towards maintaining peace. The Prime Minister highlighted that while competition between nations is natural, it must not devolve into conflict. Instead, he underscored the importance of fostering cooperation to ensure peace and prosperity.

According to PM Modi, strong relations between India and China are not only beneficial for the two nations but also critical for global stability. He reiterated that Asia’s rise in the 21st century is a defining moment, with collaboration among its nations being key to unlocking its full potential.

Further, the Prime Minister reflected on the events of 2020, acknowledging that border incidents had caused considerable strain between India and China. However, PM Modi noted that his recent discussions with President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia had led to a restoration of normalcy at the border. Efforts were now underway to return conditions to their pre-2020 state.

He expressed optimism about the future of the relationship between the two nations, emphasising the importance of maintaining and strengthening their bond. Acknowledging that differences are inevitable between neighbouring countries, PM Modi stressed the need to prioritise dialogue over discord.

According to him, only through open communication could a stable and cooperative relationship be built, one that would benefit both nations.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the shared heritage of India and China, pointing out their ancient cultures and civilisations. He remarked on the historical exchange of knowledge and understanding between the two countries, which had consistently contributed to global progress.

Citing historical records, he mentioned that there was a time when India and China together accounted for half of the world’s GDP, underscoring the immense contributions of both nations to the global economy.

