Premier League: Tottenham's league woes continue with two-goal defeat against Fulham

London, March 16 (IANS) Fulham secured a crucial 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, thanks to second-half goals from substitutes Rodrigo Muniz and Ryan Sessegnon.

The first half saw Fulham dominate possession but fail to break the deadlock. They were the more aggressive side, although Spurs' goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was rarely tested. Fulham came closest through Antonee Robinson’s cross, which Cristian Romero diverted just in time, and Timothy Castagne’s first-time effort that was saved by Vicario. Despite controlling the play, Fulham struggled to create clear chances, with Spurs managing just one attempt on goal in the opening 45 minutes.

Spurs came out stronger in the second half, with Dominic Solanke sending two headers wide. They should have taken the lead when James Maddison teed up Solanke, but the forward failed to convert from close range. As the game wore on, Fulham remained dangerous, with Willian's curling effort narrowly missing the target and Vicario forced into a series of saves.

The breakthrough came in the 79th minute. After good pressing from Willian and Robinson on the left, the ball was worked to Andreas Pereira, who laid it off for Muniz. The Brazilian forward made no mistake, curling a low shot beyond Vicario and into the corner of the net to give Fulham the lead.

Just minutes later, Sessegnon sealed the win with a brilliant solo effort. The winger, making his return to Craven Cottage, used strength and skill to hold off Ben Davies before firing an unstoppable shot into the top corner from the edge of the box. The goal, a stunning strike with his weaker foot, sent the home fans into raptures.

Tottenham had one final opportunity in stoppage time, but Bernd Leno produced a superb save to deny Solanke’s angled shot, ensuring Fulham maintained their clean sheet. The victory moved Fulham up to eighth in the Premier League while Spurs still linger at 13th place in the bottom half of the table.

