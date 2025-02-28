New generation must step forward: JD(U) leader on CM Nitish Kumar's son

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Amid growing speculation about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar entering politics, senior JD(U) leader and MLC Ghulam Gaus has extended a warm welcome to him, emphasising the importance of new leadership in governance.

Speaking to IANS, the JD(U) leader said, "If he joins, he is welcome. The new generation must step forward in politics. It is natural for one generation to make way for the next. Without new leadership, how will the country or state function?"

Responding to questions about Nitish Kumar’s long-standing opposition to dynastic politics and whether Nishant’s potential entry contradicts that stance, Gaus dismissed such concerns.

"It is not written anywhere in the Constitution that a politician’s son cannot enter politics. If he works hard, makes an effort, and takes an interest in social issues, then why shouldn't he come? Anyone can join politics, and he should too," he asserted.

Speculation over Nishant Kumar’s political debut gained momentum after JD(U) workers put up posters outside the party’s office in Patna, urging him to step into public life. However, Nishant, known for keeping a low profile, remained non-committal when asked about his plans.

"Arrey chhodiye (just leave it)," he remarked cryptically when questioned about entering politics.

Nishant, 47, rarely appears in public and has so far stayed away from political activities. However, his presence at JD(U) events and recent remarks have fueled speculation.

On February 25, he visited the memorial of his mother, Manju Sinha, to pay tribute on her birth anniversary. Speaking to reporters, he expressed hope that JD(U), led by his father, would perform better in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

"I hope JD(U) improves its performance in the elections. I urge people to vote for the party," Nishant said.

With Bihar heading for the Assembly polls later this year, the debate over Nishant Kumar’s potential entry into politics is expected to intensify, especially within JD(U), where party workers appear eager for him to take on a leadership role.

