Taapsee Pannu celebrates 5 years of ‘Thappad’, asks Anubhav Sinha ‘what next’

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) As her film “Thappad” completed five years in Hindi cinema, actress Taapsee Pannu celebrated the moment by saying “some associations mark the start of conversations” and asked filmmaker Anubhav Sinha “what next”.

Taapsee took to her Instagram, where she shared a picture featuring her and Sinha, who directed “Thappad”, which released in 2020. In the image, the actress’ back is towards the camera holding on to a script and having a conversation with the director, who is sitting opposite her.

“Some associations mark the start of conversations. 5 saal aur is Thappad ki goonj abhi bhi utni hi saaf sunaai deti hai jitni taaliyan ki gargarahat aur ab? Sirji ……. What next ?! #Thappad #5years #WhatNext."

"(Some associations mark the start of conversations. "Even after 5 years, the echo of this slap is just as clear as the roar of applause.” And now???? Sirji... What next?!" #Thappad #5years #WhatNext).”

The film, which also stars Pavail Gulati and Dia Mirza, follows the story of a woman named Amrita, who leads a content life with her husband, Vikram. However, their happiness is shattered when he slaps her at an office party causing her to file for a divorce.

The actress will next be seen in the actioner “Gandhari”, where she will be seen doing her own stunts. It was reported that she aced the action sequences flawlessly.

“‘Gandhari’ promises a riveting storyline filled with relentless determination and intense personal stakes, set against the backdrop of gripping mystery and high-powered action. Audiences will see Taapsee Pannu as a fierce mom on a mission,” reads the plot description from streaming giant Netflix,reports variety.com.

“Gandhari”, which also stars Ishwak Singh, marks Kanika Dhillon and Taapsee's sixth collaboration after back-to-back success with “Manmarziyaan”, “Haseen Dilruba”, “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba” and many more.

“Gandhari” is the second project under Kanika Dhillon 's banner Kathha Pictures post the success of mystery drama “Do Patti” and for this action drama the ace producer has roped in highly acclaimed director Devashish Makhija known for his movies like “Bhonsle”, “Joram” and others.

Taapsee was last seen in “Khel Khel Mein” directed by Mudassar Aziz. It also Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal and Pragya Jaiswal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.