Hindustani Awam Morcha to hold Dalit Samagam in Patna today

Patna, Feb 28 (IANS) The Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS), led by Jitan Ram Manjhi, will organise a Dalit Samagam at Gandhi Maidan, Patna on Friday. The event is a significant part of the party’s preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, aiming to showcase its strength.

Over one lakh people from Dalit, Mahadalit, and deprived sections of Bihar are expected to attend the samagam.

Santosh Kumar Suman, the party’s national president, said prominent NDA leaders, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, RLM President and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, and others, are expected to participate in the Samagam.

The Dalit Samagam aims to woo the Dalit and Mahadalit people ahead of the assembly elections.

“We inspected Gandhi Maidan on Friday morning to review the final preparations. Transport, accommodation, and food arrangements have been made for participants. Supporters have already begun arriving in Patna,” Suman said.

With the Bihar Legislature's budget session also starting on Friday, political analysts believe that the Dalit Samagam will serve as a platform to kickstart the NDA’s election campaign. Jitan Ram Manjhi and other top NDA leaders are expected to deliver crucial addresses at the meeting.

The leaders of the Vanchit Scheduled Caste Front also gave their support to the Dalit Samagam. Vanchit Scheduled Caste Front convener Dr Sanjay Valmiki confirmed participation from 18 Scheduled Caste communities in the rally.

“The Vanchit Dalit Samaj has extended full support to HAMS, emphasizing the following key demands including the classification of scheduled castes, formation of a dedicated commission and reservation,” Valmiki said.

The Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for October-November, add political weight to this gathering.

The reshuffling of Nitish Kumar’s cabinet on Thursday saw HAMS leader Santosh Suman lose two key departments -- Information Technology was given to Krishna Kumar Mantu and Disaster Management was assigned to Vijay Mandal.

Speculations suggest that Jitan Ram Manjhi’s party might be dissatisfied with BJP and JDU over this move.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.