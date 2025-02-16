New Delhi station tragedy: Railways denies platform change or special train cancellation

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) A devastating stampede occurred at New Delhi Railway Station on the night of February 15, claiming the lives of 18 people and leaving 15 others injured. The incident took place around 9.15 p.m. on the staircase connecting platforms 14 and 15, where a large crowd had gathered to board trains heading towards Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

The Railways firmly stated that there was no platform change made by Northern Railway, nor was any special train cancelled.

According to the Railways, the Prayagraj Express was scheduled to be placed at Platform No. 14. However, with the surge in the crowd traveling to Prayagraj, a special train was announced from Platform No. 12 to manage the extra rush. The stampede-like situation reportedly arose when passengers from Platform No. 14 suddenly moved towards Platform No. 12 to board the special train.

The Railways have categorically stated that “neither a platform change was made by Northern Railway nor was any special train cancelled”.

“It has been reported that the stampede-like situation is believed to have been triggered by a sudden movement of passengers from Platform No. 14 to board a Special train at Platform No.12. At least 18 people lost their lives in the stampede, three sustained grievous injuries, and 12 suffered minor injuries,” the Railways said.

Medical treatment was immediately provided to the injured at Lok Nayak Jayprakash Narayan Hospital and Lady Hardinge's College.

The Railways also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the deceased, Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured, and Rs 1 lakh for those with minor injuries. Compensation money has been distributed to the families of the victims.

In an effort to clear the increased rush, the Railways had already run five special trains for Prayagraj from the Delhi area.

“Yesterday, five special trains were run for Prayagraj from Delhi area to clear extra rush. Special trains are being run to clear extra rush as per demand for Prayagraj. Today, four special trains are planned for Prayagraj. Two trains have left and two more to go,” the Railways added.

A high-level inquiry has been initiated to investigate the tragic incident.

The inquiry will be led by senior officers, including Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, and Nar Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager of Northern Railway. The investigation began on February 16, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.