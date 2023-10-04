Never before has a PM abandoned a state, its people like now: Cong

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) The Congress on Wednesday once again trained its gun on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the situation in strife-torn Manipur, saying that "never before has a Prime Minister completely abandoned a state and its entire people like now and the northeastern state has come to this horrendous situation".

In a statement, Congress General Secretary communication in-charge Jairam Ramesh said, “Five months back, on the evening of May 3, Manipur erupted because of the divisive politics of the so-called double engine sarkar (government) there.”

He said that after almost a month, after being relieved from Karnataka election duties and other such urgent matters, the Home Minister (Amit Shah) deemed it fit to visit the state.

“But there has been no marked improvement. In fact things have turned from bad to worse. Social harmony has broken down completely. Horrific details of violent crimes emerge every other day. Tens of thousands continue to languish in relief camps. Clashes between the Armed forces and the state police are routine,” he said.

Training his guns at PM Modi, Ramesh said, “Yet the Prime Minister has been completely silent except for a much belated, routine and ritualistic comment for less than 5 minutes in a 133 minute speech in the Lok Sabha on August 10. The Chief Minister (N Biren Singh) continues to brazen it out despite the majority of BJP MLAs wanting him out of office.”

Firing salvos at the Prime Minister, the Rajya Sabha MP asked, “When was the last time the Prime Minister visited Manipur? When was the last time the Prime Minister spoke to the BJP Chief Minister of Manipur? When was the last time the Prime Minister met BJP MLAs of Manipur? When was the last time the Prime Minister discussed Manipur with his cabinet colleague from the state?”

Hitting back at the BJP government, the Congress leader said that “never before has a Prime Minister completely abandoned a state and its entire people like now”.

“Manipur has come to this horrendous situation just about 15 months after the BJP got a huge mandate in the state is a most damning indictment of its policies and the Prime Minister’s priorities,” he alleged.

His remarks came amid the tense situation in Manipur. Since the ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, hundreds of people have died while thousands have been forced to take refuge in relief camps.

The Congress had earlier demanded the immediate removal of Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh and also to send an all-party delegation to the northeastern state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.