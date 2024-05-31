Neha Joshi reveals how she repurposed old jeans stylish cushion covers & biryani pots as planters

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actress Neha Joshi shared that she is passionate about incorporating upcycled products into her lifestyle, revealing how, from shooting bags to makeup kits, she has repurposed and customised the items.

Ahead of World Environment Day, which is celebrated on June 5, Neha, who plays Krishna Bihari Vajpayee in the show 'Atal', shared: "I am passionate about incorporating upcycled products into my lifestyle. From repurposed shooting bags to a customised makeup kit, I have embraced various upcycled items from a reputable brand owned by a close friend."

"My preference for upcycled products over traditional branded items stems from my commitment to minimising plastic usage. By opting for upcycled products, I actively contribute to reducing plastic waste and environmental impact. In addition to using upcycled products, I have also taken the initiative to upcycle items in my possession," she said.

Neha, who has starred in the movie 'Drishyam 2', further said: "For instance, I transformed an old aluminium kettle into a unique lamp and repurposed a chain basket for a creative storage solution. Furthermore, I've repurposed my old jeans into stylish cushion covers, adding a personal touch to my living space. One of my favourite upcycling projects involves repurposing more than ten biryani pots as planters."

"Over the past two years, I've collected these pots with each biryani order, and now they serve as a vibrant and eco-friendly addition to my home garden. Embracing upcycling allows me to express my creativity and contributes to a sustainable and environmentally conscious lifestyle," added Neha.

The show 'Atal' also stars Vyom Thakkar, Ashutosh Kulkarni, Milind Dastane, and Rahul Jethva.

'Atal' airs at 8 p.m. on &TV.

