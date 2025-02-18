Need to adopt long-term, scientific approach for water security: Himachal Dy CM

Udaipur (Rajasthan), Feb 18 (IANS) Emphasising that owing to untimely rains and less snowfall, the water level of sources is continuously decreasing, Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday emphasised the need to adopt a long-term and scientific approach for water security.

Speaking at the second All India State Water Ministers’ Conference being organised here, he underlined the need for water security.

Pointing out the effects of climate change, Agnihotri stressed on the need for innovation-based solutions so that water management could be made more sustainable.

In his address on the first day of the two-day conference, the Deputy Chief Minister said a special policy should be made for hill states to face the challenges of climate change.

Citing scientific studies, he said Himalayan glaciers are melting at a rapid rate with each passing decade, increasing uncertainty in river flow and volume and deepening the water crisis.

“This is having a serious impact on drinking water, irrigation and hydropower generation,” he said, emphasising on the need for climate-tolerant policies and advanced scientific interventions.

“We have to rethink our strategies. Consider modern technologies, innovations and alternatives along with the conservation of traditional water sources,” Agnihotri, who holds the Irrigation and Public Health Department, said.

According to him, 65 per cent of Himachal falls under forest area which is under the jurisdiction of the Central government.

“Due to this, the availability of land for development projects becomes limited. Himachal Pradesh has a major contribution in water conservation, environment and ecology in the form of conservation of forests.

“In return, the Centre should give a special package to Himachal, which is suitable for the geographical and inaccessible conditions of the hilly areas,” Agnihotri said.

He reiterated the state's environmental commitment and stressed the need for policy relaxation and special development incentives so that a balance between environmental and infrastructure development is effectively maintained.

He said the government has provided tap facilities to every household but keeping in view the challenge of water scarcity in the future due to climate change, providing water to every tap could become a big challenge.

“To address the problem of water shortage, we have to encourage rainwater harvesting and recharging of existing water sources, for which special central assistance should be given to the hill states,” Agnihotri said.

He demanded Rs 2,000 crore to complete 1,000 drinking water supply schemes under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

He proposed to create a special funding window for the mountain states to construct anti-freeze water supply schemes, which include insulated pipelines, heated tap systems and solar-powered pumps, to ensure uninterrupted water supply for 12 months in the tribal and cold areas of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti and Chamba districts.

Agnihotri also demanded funding from the Central government to implement a comprehensive project prepared by Himachal for snow and water conservation of Rs 1,269.29 crore and for “recharging groundwater” through about 2,000 dry and defunct hand pumps and tube wells.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.