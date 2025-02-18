Raj Kundra and Geeta Basra commence shooting for Rakesh Mehta’s Punjabi film 'Mehr'

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Raj Kundra and Geeta Basra will be seen sharing the screen for the first time in Rakesh Mehta’s latest Punjabi film, "Mehr". The duo has already kickstarted filming for their next.

Speaking about this film, filmmaker Rakesh Mehta said, “Punjabi cinema is at a turning point, and Mehr is a film that mixes emotion, drama, and heart. Raj and Geeta bring so much depth to their roles, and I can already see the magic unfolding on set. This one’s going to stay with people for a long time.”

Raj Kundra, who will be making his Punjabi film debut with "Mehr" shared, “This story had me hooked the moment I heard it. Punjabi cinema has an unmatched warmth and soul, and Mehr captures that beautifully. Working with Rakesh Mehta and this brilliant team is an incredible experience. I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’re creating.”

Raj Kundra announced "Mehr" during Lohri this year. Sharing a motion poster of the film on social media, he wrote in the caption, "This Lohri, we are overjoyed to announce Mehr-a tale of relationships, love, and life, inspired by the blessings that surround us. As Mehr means blessings, we humbly seek your love and prayers for this special journey. May Wahe Guru's Mehr be with us all as we bring this heartfelt story to life."

The motion poster also included the voice-over, "Kaahani sirf hero ki nahi hoti, zero ki bhi hoti hai... (It's a story about zero and not a hero)."

"Mehr" is touted to be a tale of love, relationships, and second chances, wrapped in the rich cultural fabric of Punjab. The drama enjoys a stellar cast with Raj Kundra as the lead, accompanied by Agamveer Singh, Geeta Basra, Baninder Bunny, Savita Bhatti, Rupinder Rupi, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal, Hobby Dhaliwal, Tarsem Paul, and Kulvir Sony as the ancillary cast.

Produced by Divya Bhatnagar, along with Raghu Khanna, 'Mehr' is set to hit cinema halls on September 5, 2025.

