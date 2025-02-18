Karan Veer Mehra joins an acting workshop after 18 years in the industry

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Karan Veer Mehra has been in the entertainment industry for 18 years now. Despite having a lot of experience in both television and films, the actor has decided to take a significant step toward self-improvement by joining an advanced acting workshop.

The "Bigg Boss 18" winner firmly believes that there is always room to grow. Sharing his thoughts on joining the acting workshop, Karan Veer Mehra said, “Acting is an art that keeps evolving. No matter how much experience you have, there is always something new to explore and master.”

Karan Veer Mehra also emphasized the importance of continuous learning. He went on to explain, “Attending workshops helps break creative stagnation and introduces fresh perspectives. It’s not about unlearning, but rather expanding artistic depth. I love pushing my limits and eagerly await the next challenge to conquer."

Karan Veer Mehra is known for his roles in several television shows such as "Pavitra Rishta", and "Ziddi Dil Maane Na".

On another front, Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang made a lot of headlines for their bond in "Bigg Boss 18". While speculations of these two being romantically involved have been doing rounds for some time, the fans were waiting for an official confirmation.

During Valentine’s Day this year, Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang made their relationship Insta official. Chum Darang recently took to her IG and shared a couple of photos of herself in a red and white dress. She also dropped a glimpse of her V-Day celebration with Karan Veer Mehra.

Chum Darang further posted a video of Karan Veer Mehra's love confession. We can hear him saying in the clip, “Roses are red, violets are blue, I don’t care about anybody but I love you.” Reacting to this, a blushing Chum Darang showed a thumbs-up sign.

“Valentine’s Day it was. Thank you, you", she captioned the post.

