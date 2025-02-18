Mamata Banerjee scared of Hindu voters' unity: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata, Feb 18 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scared of the Hindu voters' unity which led to BJP's win in the Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi polls, Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said on Tuesday, suggesting that she is fearing the same result in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

He also said that the recent enthusiasm of the people from the Hindu community over the mega event of Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj had also made the Chief Minister quite "scared".

Addressing the House, the Chief Minister said that Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj has turned into "Mrityu Kumbh" because of the "mismanagement and VVIP culture" at the mega event.

"The Chief Minister has claimed that the Maha Kumbh is not a religious gathering but an event for minting money. The Chief Minister will have to repent for making such a comment. I am appealing to the saint community to protest such comments by the Chief Minister," Adhikari said.

He also claimed that the Chief Minister made an indirect threat to him from the floor of the House.

"She questioned what if the people from a particular community unite against me? I will report to the Union Home Ministry on such a threat with video clippings of the Chief Minister’s statement on the floor of the House. I am being provided with security following an order from the Calcutta High Court. I will also approach the Calcutta High Court with a plea seeking to restrain the Chief Minister from making such provocative statements," he said.

He also referred to his suspension from the House for a month on Monday and said it happened as the LoP is from the BJP now.

"The Left Front was the principal opposition party in West Bengal from 2011 to 2016. The Leader of the Opposition was never suspended from the House during that period. Congress was the principal opposition party in the Assembly from 2016 to 2021. The Leader of the Opposition was never suspended from the House then. But hurdles are being created for the opposition in every stage since BJP became the principal opposition party in 2021," Adhikari claimed.

He also alleged that the Chief Minister does not care about the Constitutional norms and wants to establish autocracy in the state.

