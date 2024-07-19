NDTV, Hyundai provide wheelchairs at 4 airports under 'Samarth' Initiative

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Leading television news channel NDTV on Friday announced its latest contribution under the 'Samarth by Hyundai' initiative, providing 29 wheelchairs and two buggies across four major airports - Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Guwahati, further enhancing accessibility.

The initiative seeks to furnish essential support by introducing wheelchairs and buggies, ensuring that every traveller can navigate airport environments with dignity and ease, according to the company.

This is just one of the several planned activities under ‘Samarth by Hyundai,’ focusing on creating an equitable experience for all travellers, regardless of their physical abilities.

The initiative is designed to promote inclusivity, shift perceptions and improve the quality of life for specially-abled marking the beginning of several activities across the country. By uniting governments, corporations, and citizens, the initiative is not just about providing physical aid, but also about advocating for a society where every individual can thrive. It is also aimed at making public spaces more accessible, and as a commitment to fostering a more aware and inclusive society.

