NDRF conducts statewide monsoon, disaster preparedness drills across Maharashtra

New Delhi, April 15 (IANS) In a significant display of operational readiness and commitment to public safety, the 5th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) carried out a large-scale monsoon and disaster preparedness exercise across multiple locations in Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The exercise, involving 12 specialised teams, was designed to assess and enhance the battalion’s capacity to respond to a wide range of emergencies including floods, landslides, earthquakes, and chemical incidents, especially with the upcoming monsoon season in view.

The drills were conducted simultaneously in various strategic locations, including Badlapur in Mumbai, Kondhali Dam in Nagpur, Boisar in Palghar, and several critical spots in the Pune district such as Bhushi Dam, Pawna Lake, Ashkhed Dam, Ranjangaon MIDC, Kolawade Village, Lonavala Tiger Point, and Andra Dam.

Each scenario simulated real-life disaster situations to test the operational efficiency, coordination, and response speed of the teams under high-pressure conditions.

The exercises involved complex rescue operations, rapid evacuation procedures, and the handling of chemical emergencies with full protective gear.

Speaking on the occasion, a senior official from 5 BN NDRF said, “These exercises are essential to ensure that our teams remain prepared for any eventuality. Maharashtra’s diverse topography and climate make it vulnerable to various natural and industrial disasters. We aim to stay one step ahead and strengthen our coordination with local authorities.”

The drills also witnessed active participation from local administration, police departments, fire services, and emergency medical teams, highlighting a collaborative approach to disaster management.

The 5 BN NDRF reiterated its commitment to safeguarding lives and property during times of crisis.

“We reaffirm our unwavering dedication to public safety. The battalion stands fully prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any emergency that may arise,” the official added.

