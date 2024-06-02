NDA will emerge 'indisputable & unquestionable winner': Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, June 2 (IANS) Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will emerge as the 'indisputable and unquestionable winner in the elections.

He appreciated the efforts of the leaders and the activists of all the alliance partners.

He held an online meeting with the NDA candidates for Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, during which the former Andhra Pradesh chief minister said that Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, BJP state unit president D. Purandeswari, and the leaders, along with the activists of all three alliance partners, worked hard for the victory of the NDA.

He also gave a road map for the leaders and the activists of the NDA on the efforts to be taken during the counting process on Tuesday.

"All the exit polls clearly indicated the victory of the NDA and the alliance is going to form the governments both at the Centre and in the state," Chandrababu Naidu told the candidates who are in the race for both the Lok Sabha and the State Assembly.

He said that as the fear of defeat is haunting the YSRCP, leaders of this party were resorting to levelling baseless allegations against the TDP on the counting of votes.

"The YSRCP is now in the process of finding reasons for its defeat, and the efforts to create a sort of commotion on the directions issued by the poll panel on the postal ballots by moving the court is part of this exercise," Chandrababu Naidu said, cautioning the NDA leaders that there is every possibility that these YSRCP leaders may resort to various irregularities and attacks on the counting day too. The TDP supremo directed the counting agents and the chief election agents to reach the counting centres on time.

The counting agents must ensure that the officials function as per the laid down norms and be alert while the EVMs are being shifted from the strong-rooms to the counting centres, he said and asked the counting agents to be vigilant till the entire counting process is completed.

"The candidates should come out of the counting centres only after taking the declaration form from the returning officer (RO) concerned," the TDP chief said.

BJP general secretary Arun Singh said that all the exit polls clearly reveal that the NDA will emerge victorious in at least 21 Lok Sabha seats while the alliance is going to form the government in the state too.

He asked the counting agents to seek recounting if they have any doubts on the counting process.

Purandeswari and the Jana Sena Political Affairs Committee (PAC) chairman Nadendla Manohar told the candidates to be in touch with their legal teams as there is every possibility of the YSRCP resorting to violent attacks during counting with the fear of defeat.

