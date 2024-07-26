NDA will contest 2025 Assembly polls under Nitish Kumar: Bihar BJP’s new chief

Patna July 26 (IANS) Dilip Jaiswal, the newly appointed BJP state president, on Friday said that NDA partners will contest the upcoming Assembly election in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“Under the leadership of Samrat Chaudhary, NDA had performed well in the 174 constituencies during the Lok Sabha election. However, the NDA partners will contest the Assembly election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar,” the newly elected BJP chief said.

While acknowledging the contribution of Samrat Chaudhary to the party’s progress, Dilip Jaiswal said that he (Samrat Chaudhary) is an able leader of the BJP and Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

“We have talked to Samrat Chaudhary about the future course of action for the betterment of the party. Preparations will be made for Bihar Assembly election,” Jaiswal said.

After being appointed the state chief, leaders from all the other political parties wished him over his appointment.

“I have good relations with the leaders of all parties. All party leaders have congratulated me,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.