NDA government in Bihar had taken decision to conduct caste survey: BJP’s Nikhil Anand

Patna, Oct 2 (IANS) While Union Minister Giriraj Singh claimed that the caste-based survey was false, Dr Nikhil Anand, national general secretary of the BJP’s OBC Morcha, claimed that the decision to conduct the survey was taken during the NDA government but the counting was done and the reports were published during the grand alliance government thanks to the U-turn taken by Nitish Kumar.

"The caste census process in Bihar was a unanimous and collective decision of the NDA Government. It is another thing that the counting process took place when the BJP was not in power courtesy the U-turn taken by Nitish Kumar,” Anand said.

“The Narendra Modi government at the centre has worked a lot for the welfare of subaltern communities especially the SCs, STs and OBCs as well as the poor in general.

“The constitutional status to NCBC, the reservation for OBCs in NEET, the Vishwakarma Yojana and different schemes to economically promote the SC, ST, OBCs and the poor in general. The Vishwakarma Yojana is going to cater to the interest of more than 50 per cent of the OBC population,” Anand said.

“PM Narendra Modi is the legacy holder of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and Deendayal Upadhyay, but if you analyse his work on a serious note, he is also one of the greatest legacy holders of late BP Mandal, Karpoori Thakur and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar,” he said.

“The RJD and JD(U) are trying to play caste politics but they will bite the dust. The way the SCs, STs, OBCs, the Vaishya community and the general people are being killed, butchered because of law and order collapse in Bihar, will not let the combine serve its political purpose,” Anand said.

“What message does the Nitish government want to give to the people of Bihar and India with this caste survey? Only the numbers of different castes and communities have come out. Why didn't the government come out with the detailed comprehensive and extensive data of economic status, educational status and class-profile of different castes and communities?” he asked.

“The approach of the grand alliance Government in Bihar is casteist. Just because the Nitish Kumar led government has failed on all the fronts. They want to open a Pandora’s Box on the basis of caste. The Bihar government must come out with a detailed road map as to what they are going to do with this data and how they are going to utilise it in policy making and implementation,” Anand said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.