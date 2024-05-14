NCW vows to ensure justice for Swati Maliwal over 'assault' at Delhi CM's residence

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Former chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was allegedly assaulted at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence on Monday by a close aide of the CM. While she alerted the cops about the incident, Maliwal did not file an official complaint with the police.

Now the National Commission for Women (NCW) has intervened in the alleged incident and pledged to take action against the accused individual.

"Reportedly, Member of Rajya Sabha, Swati Maliwal, was assaulted at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister. The National Commission for Women is committed to ensuring justice (for Maliwal)... Urging the Delhi Police for action and dispatching an inquiry team," the NCW said in a post on X.

The NCW also announced that it would formally seek an action taken report from the Delhi Police within three days.

Earlier, DCP (North) Manoj Kumar Meena said that a PCR call was received at 9:34 a.m. on Monday at the Civil Lines police station from a woman claiming to have been assaulted at the Chief Minister's residence.

“After some time, MP Madam (Maliwal) came to the Civil Lines police station. However, she left after stating she would file a complaint later," the DCP said.

In the PCR call, the woman claimed she was at the CM's house where she had been assaulted by the CM's PA, Bibhav Kumar, the police said.

Meena said that in response to the PCR call, the SHO along with a team reached the location, which was the Chief Minister's residence. However, they found that Maliwal was not present there.

“Maliwal later visited the Civil Lines police station but did not file a formal complaint,” said the DCP.

While there has been no official response from Maliwal or the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the matter yet, the incident has sparked a political controversy, with the BJP criticising Kejriwal and calling for accountability

The BJP also called it a ‘plot to abuse and harass the dissenters’ at his residence.

