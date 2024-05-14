HM Amit Shah to address rally in Gurugram on May 16

Gurugram, May 14 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (May 16) will address a public meeting here -- just nine days ahead of the polling in the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat scheduled on May 25.

A single phase polling will be held in all 10 Parliamentary constituencies in Haryana including the Gurgaon seat in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 25.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that HM Shah will hold the May 16 roadshow to garner support for the party's nominee -- Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh -- who is also the sitting Gurgaon MP.

A senior party functionary on Monday said that thousands of people are expected to attend the public meeting at the Huda Ground in Gurugram's Sector 5.

"The party is embarking towards a historic win and to top that, HM Amit Shah is coming to the city to provide us with guidance. Security and management is in place for this huge rally," BJP's Gurugram district unit president Kamal Yadav said.

Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh is eyeing a third win in the Gurgaon seat, after having won in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Kamal Yadav told the party workers to go door-to-door and invite people to the rally.

"The workers would go door to door and tell people about the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and also urge them to come to HM Amit Shah's rally on May 16," he added.

