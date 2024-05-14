Gurugram: 5 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi & Rohit Godara gang arrested

Gurugram, May 14 (IANS) A total of five shooters of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gang have been arrested here, the police said on Monday, adding weapons were also recovered from the possession of the apprehended individuals.

One of the arrested shooters was working as an "internet service provider" in the Farrukhnagar area of Gurugram. Following his disclosure about others, a Special Task Force (STF) team also apprehended four other shooters.

The STF has taken the accused on police remand for four days to investigate the case.

According to the police, the STF had received information that a youth named Dinesh was working as an internet service provider in Farrukhnagar and was in touch with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara gang.

Eventually, the STF team nabbed Dinesh a.k.a. Dinu -- a resident of Bhiwani.

The team also recovered foreign-made weapons from his possession.

The remaining four accused were identified as Jaggu -- a resident of Abohar in Punjab, Vishnu and Sagar -- a resident of Kosi, Uttar Pradesh and Pradeep -- a resident of Samaspur in Delhi.

Seven cases, including murder and attempt to murder, have already been registered against Pradeep, while one case was registered against Sagar, the police said.

The STF has recovered five foreign-made pistols and 55 cartridges from the arrested persons.

All the shooters worked for Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara's gang.

"During questioning, it came to light that Dinesh a.k.a. Dinu had come in contact with Lawrence Bishnoi's henchmen, Rohit Godara and Naveen Boxer. Both of them asked him to work as an internet service provider in the Farrukhnagar area to keep an eye on the city's activities," DSP, STF, Preetpal Sangwan said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.